4 hours ago

An estate developer, Patrick Ndego, has divulged information regarding the events that led to the death of a military officer, Michael Danso at Kasoa Millennium City.

He recounted that after selling the land to the soldier, construction commenced on the site. During this period, an individual named Nana Isaac asserted ownership of the land, prompting a police report.

Patrick Ndego mentioned that the police commander prohibited both him and Isaac from entering the land. Despite this, he discovered ongoing construction work there, which he found unacceptable. Upon confronting the workers, he faced severe aggression that almost cost him his life.

"I'm an estate developer with ownership of 2,500 acres in Millennium City. I was the seller of the land to the late military officer, Danso Michael. The sale occurred through intermediaries in early January 2024... After work began on the site, Nana Isaac claimed the land was his and halted the operations. I took the matter to the regional police commander, who instructed us to vacate the land until the dispute was resolved...

"Subsequently, I noticed people working on the land. When I challenged them, they persisted, so I summoned the soldier to witness the situation. The land guard summoned others who then assaulted me," he shared during an interview with Neat FM, and monitored by GhanaWeb.

Patrick clarified that he was not present during the soldier's murder but learned of the incident through an eyewitness. He attributed the tragedy to an individual named Ben Lord.

"From what I've been told, the military officers arrived without causing trouble, but Ben Lord confronted Lance Corporal Danso's vehicle and shot him seven times, resulting in his death.

"Ben Lord is known for his aggression. He recently brandished a firearm at soldiers on another property. He has also repeatedly threatened my life," he stated.

The Ghana Police Service is actively pursuing those responsible for the crime to ensure they face justice.

Watch the video below: