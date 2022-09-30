4 hours ago

The Minister for Lands and Forestry, John Jinapor, has directed the Forestry Commission to stop Akonta Mine from mining in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Amenfi West Municipality in the Western Region.

It may be recalled that personnel from the Commission were chased out of the forest reserve when they went to stop workers of the Mine from mining.

A statement from the ministry said, even though Akonta has a mining lease to undertake mining operations in some parts of Samreboi, the company has no mineral right to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri forest reserve.

The Hon. Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has, therefore, directed the Forestry Commission to, forthwith, ensure that the company does not carry out any operation in the Forest and to take the necessary action against any person found culpable in this matter.

