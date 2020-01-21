1 hour ago

Award-winning Tanzanian artiste, Nerdy, believes language is not a barrier in music.

The musician believes that rhythm, melody and the beat of a song are the elements that define a good song and not the language of the song.

According to him, these three are the basic components that draw people to a song.

Speaking to Becky on E with Becks he stated that “some people don’t want to know the lyrics of a song first; all they focus on is the beat, rhythm, and melody, lyrics come after all these,”

“Personally when you play a song for me for the first time, I will judge the song by its rhythm and melody to tell whether it is a good song or not,” he expressed.

He stated that for a song to hit the international market, the artiste must not always focus on creating content with the international language [i.e the English language].

“There are a lot of good international songs [and] we enjoy their choruses even when we don’t understand what their lyrics mean just like ‘Parte after Parte’ where everybody will wait for the chorus and they sing along”, he told Becky.

myjoyonline