5 hours ago

Former Ghana International Laryea Kingson has taken the reins as the head coach of the Black Starlets, tasked with leading the team to success in the upcoming U-17 tournaments.

Kingson, who earned 42 caps for Ghana and represented the nation in two Africa Cup of Nations (2006 and 2008), brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

He spent thirteen years abroad, showcasing his talent in various leagues across Russia, Scotland, the Netherlands, Israel, and Saudi Arabia.

Assisting Kingson in his coaching duties are former Hearts of Oak captain Jacob Nettey and Nana Agyemang.

Nettey, a celebrated figure in Ghanaian football, captained Hearts of Oak to CAF Champions League glory in 2000 and boasts an impressive career that includes six Premier League titles and three FA Cup trophies.

Nana Agyemang, a CAF Licence A and UEFA Licence B holder, brings a wealth of coaching expertise from his previous roles with Adenta United, Barbarossa Academy, the Lizzy Sports Complex Academy, and ProGen Football Club.

The new technical team's primary objective is to assemble a formidable squad for the upcoming WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations in Accra 2024 and the TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

With a blend of experience and fresh perspectives, the coaching staff aims to guide the Black Starlets to success on the international stage, instilling a winning mentality and nurturing the talents of Ghana's future football stars.