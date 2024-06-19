2 hours ago

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has urged Black Stars coach Otto Addo to carefully strategize for the remaining matches in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Kingston's advice follows Ghana's impressive back-to-back victories against Mali and the Central African Republic in the third and fourth matchdays of the qualifiers.

The Black Stars secured a 2-1 victory over Mali in Bamako and followed it up with a hard-fought 4-3 win against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium.

These wins have placed Ghana in a strong position, sitting second in Group I with nine points.

However, with upcoming matches against Chad and Madagascar in March 2025, Kingston, who previously coached the Black Starlets, emphasized the importance of meticulous planning.

Speaking to GTV Sports Plus, he remarked, "We should not be overly excited about the two wins. Otto Addo must carefully plan for the remaining games."

Kingston acknowledged Addo's clear vision for the team but stressed the need for clear communication and authority.

"Otto Addo has shown what he wants to achieve, but he needs to convey to the players how they should approach the games and ensure they deliver.

These players already know how to play football, but Addo must assert his authority on the team," he added.

With the Black Stars aiming to secure their fifth World Cup appearance, Kingston's counsel highlights the necessity of sustained focus and strategic planning as they navigate the remaining qualifiers.