1 hour ago

Former Ghanaian winger Laryea Kingston has expressed regret over the handling of his resignation as head coach of the Black Starlets, conceding that he could have managed the situation differently.

Kingston's decision to step down came after the Black Starlets failed to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso in the WAFU B U-17 Championship semifinals.

His unexpected resignation was announced during a post-match press conference, catching many by surprise.

Following Kingston's resignation, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) accepted his decision and entrusted his assistants with leading the team in the upcoming third-place playoff against Nigeria.

The GFA's response to Kingston's resignation appeared to highlight concerns over his conduct, citing his absence from team gatherings and his sudden departure from the team bus en route to the hotel.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Kingston extended his apology to GFA President Kurt Okraku and the Executive Council, expressing remorse for any misunderstanding, inconvenience, or embarrassment caused by his resignation announcement.

"After careful consideration, I acknowledge that I could have handled the situation better, and this will serve as a learning experience for me moving forward," Kingston stated.

Despite the upheaval, Kingston expressed his confidence in the Black Starlets, backing them to secure a bronze medal by defeating Nigeria in the upcoming WAFU Championship third-place playoff.