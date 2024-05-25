3 hours ago

Laryea Kingston has confirmed his resignation as the head coach of Ghana's U-17 national team following their defeat in the semi-finals of the WAFU Zone B tournament.

The announcement came after Ghana's 2-1 loss to Burkina Faso, which dashed their hopes of qualifying for the next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Kingston conveyed his deep disappointment over the result but concluded with an emotional declaration of his resignation. He emphasized his long-standing commitment to Ghanaian football, both as a player and a coach.

Kingston revealed that he had already made up his mind to resign while the team was in Russia for the U-16 tournament.

His decision, he noted, was not influenced by the outcome of the current tournament but was a premeditated choice.

"This six or seven months, I have given my all. I have done my part as a technical person," Kingston stated.

"After we returned from Russia, that was when I decided whether we win the tournament or not, I am moving on. So in this case, I am resigning from my role as the U-17 coach after the tournament."

Kingston, who initially joined as an assistant coach in April, leaves behind a legacy of attacking football, with the team scoring an impressive 54 goals in 18 games under his guidance.

Despite the setback in the semi-finals, the Black Starlets still have a match to play for third place.

As he steps down, Kingston's contributions to Ghanaian football, marked by his dedication and passion, will be remembered.

The detailed reasons behind his resignation will be explained later, as he indicated in his announcement.