44 minutes ago

Dreams FC captain Abdul Jalilu, Nations FC defender Razak Simpson, and FC Samartex winger Evans Osei Wusu have earned well-deserved spots in Laryea Kingston's Team of the Week for their outstanding performances during Matchday 23.

Abdul Jalilu showcased exemplary leadership skills as he guided Dreams FC to a hard-fought goalless draw against Medeama SC at Akoon Park.

Leading by example, Jalilu marshaled his teammates effectively, securing a vital away point against the league champions.

Razak Simpson stood out as the defensive pillar for Nations FC in their impressive 1-0 victory over Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Simpson's commanding presence and stellar performance earned him the Man of the Match award, effectively neutralizing Asante Kotoko's attacking threats throughout the match.

Meanwhile, Evans Osei Wusu delivered a standout performance for FC Samartex 1996, scoring a brace in their 2-0 triumph over Accra Hearts of Oak at the Nana Nsenkyire Park. Osei Wusu's clinical finishing proved instrumental in securing all three points for his team.

Joining them in Laryea Kingston's Team of the Week are Great Olympics' Albert Amoah, Emmanuel Keyekeh of FC Samartex, Emmanuel Odai of Bibiani Gold Stars, and Joseph Kinful of Bechem United.

These players distinguished themselves with their exceptional contributions to their respective teams' performances during Matchday 23, earning well-deserved recognition for their efforts.