27 minutes ago

The mother of Ama Broni, the young lady who reportedly died at Kasoa after she was electrocuted has for the first time made a public statement on her daughter's demise.



Speaking to Zionfelix on the ‘Uncut’ show after Original Shana, the musician whose performance saw Ama Broni on stage presented an amount of $1,000 to her, Ama’s mother spoke at length about how devastated she was when she heard that her daughter was no more.

According to her, Ama Broni only came to Accra in December 2020 under the influence of a friend who was already living at Buduburam.

As she went on with her narration about how she came to Accra to see her dead body and how the police detained the body of Ama Broni because the young men who rushed her to the hospital allegedly beat one of the nurses, she broke into uncontrollable tears.

While she cried, Ama Broni‘s mother lamented that her daughter, Ama Broni has left her shattered in this world filled with troubles and given her the herculean task of taking care of two innocent twins who will grow up without their biological mother.

Watch the interview below: