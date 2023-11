3 hours ago

Wife of late Major Courage E. K Quashigah (Rtd), a former Minister in the erstwhile Kufuor administration has passed on.

Madam Gertrude Quashigah died on Sunday November 12, 2023.

A family source confirmed the unfortunate demise of the Chief Executive Officer of Ambar Quality Food Limited to Adomonline.com.

Until her demise, Gertrude Quashigah was the National Coordinator of the School Feeding Programme.