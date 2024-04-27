7 hours ago

Legon Cities FC clinched a dramatic late victory over Berekum Chelsea in an electrifying Ghana Premier League match-week 28 fixture on Friday, marking their second consecutive win.

The encounter at the Theater of Dreams Park in Dawu unfolded as a captivating five-goal thriller, with Legon Cities emerging victorious with a 3-2 scoreline.

In the first half, Legon Cities dominated possession and capitalized on their opportunities, with Frederick Akatuk showcasing his prowess by netting two crucial goals. His first came just before halftime, followed by another on the stroke of the break, giving Legon Cities a well-deserved lead.

However, Berekum Chelsea showed resilience in the second half, adopting a different approach to the game. Their efforts paid off when substitute Patrick Kofi Ansu leveled the score in the 84th minute, igniting hope for a comeback.

Yet, Legon Cities swiftly responded, as Abdul Yaya Rahim restored their lead with a brilliant strike just three minutes later. Berekum Chelsea, however, refused to go down without a fight, equalizing once again through Awuah Dramani's stunning free-kick in the 90th minute.

As the match seemed destined for a draw, Frederick Akatuk emerged as the hero for Legon Cities, securing the decisive goal in the 90+4 minutes, much to the delight of the home fans.

The late drama saw Legon Cities clinch all three points in a thrilling encounter, maintaining their momentum with another crucial victory in the Ghana Premier League.