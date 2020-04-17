2 hours ago

Assistant coach of the Black Stars and Former coach of Kotoko and Hearts of Oak David Duncan says he idolized the late Jones Attuquayefio in the coaching field.

Duncan says Attuquayefio is his role model in the coaching field as he had a deep knowledge of the game.

He says he had genuine passion for the game and was someone he revered so much in the coaching field.

"The Late Jones Attuquayefio for his unalloyed passion for the game," he told Soka25east.com when asked who his role model was in coaching.

"His deep understanding of all the intricacies of the game; i.e. Technically, Tactically, exhibition of intuitive football intelligence and knowledge," Duncan continued.

"Genuinely attempts to lift his colleagues in the industry up unlike some others. Football comes to him naturally,' he added.

The legendary Jones Attuquayefio died in May 2015 after battling illness.

He helped Accra Hearts of Oak win six league titles,their maiden Champions league and CAF Confederations Cup trophies and the Super Cup.

David Duncan has vast experience on the local scene having coached Sekondi Hasaacas, Hearts of Oak, Ashgold and Asante Kotoko.