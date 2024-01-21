31 minutes ago

In a dramatic encounter on Sunday, Zambia's Patson Daka scored a late header to secure a 1-1 draw against Tanzania, denying the Taifa Stars their first-ever TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations win.

The Taifa Stars took an early lead in the first half with Simon Msuva finding the back of the net in the 11th minute, assisted by Mbwana Samatta.

Zambia's challenge became more daunting when their captain, Roderick Kabwe, received a second yellow card just before halftime, leaving them with 10 players.

Despite being a man down, Chipolopolo displayed resilience in San-Pedro, and Patson Daka came close to scoring after the restart.

The Leicester striker eventually made a significant impact by heading in the equalizer in the 88th minute, courtesy of an inch-perfect corner from Clatous Chama.

This late twist in the match means Tanzania is still in search of their first AFCON victory after eight attempts.

The draw leaves Tanzania at the bottom of Group F, and they will face DR Congo in their final group-stage match.

Meanwhile, Zambia, sitting in third place, is likely to need a victory over Morocco on Tuesday to progress to the knockout stage after this dramatic stalemate.