The Founder and CEO of the Atta Mills Institute(AMI), Koku Anyidoho, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo and his administration for their resilience in renovating the Asomdwe Park, the resting place of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, a former President of the Republic of Ghana.

He disclosed this when he took Journalists on a tour of the Asomdwee Park to allow the media to have a feel of the progress of work.

The tour forms part of activities lined up for the 2nd anniversary of the Institute which was established to preserve the legacies of the late Atta Mills and promote civic education.

The ongoing construction work is to help bring it back to fit its original architectural design.

The construction work he noted started last year, and as part of the 2nd anniversary, AMI thought it wise to take the media on tour to see the extent of work done so far.

The redevelopment is being funded by the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CODA, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib cut sod for the commencement of construction works at the Asomdwee Park on the occasion of the 8th-anniversary remembrance, and wreath-laying ceremony of the demise of the Late President organized by the Atta Mills Institute on Friday, 25th July 2020.

The facelift will entail the completion of planned and uncompleted projects that have been abandoned since 2012.

There will also be additional enhancements to improve the tourism potential of the facility.

Koku Anyidoho said work has progressed steadily and was hopeful the project would be completed in 2022 and the President would commission to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the passing of the former leader.

"President Akufo-Addo must be commended for the bold step he took in redeveloping the facility. The Asemdwee Park when completed will become a center of excellence, research, and education. and I'm extremely excited because today's administration has decided to do the right thing," he said.

The GHc4.4-million Asomdwee Park Redevelopment Project will involve general maintenance of the park, refurbishment of dilapidated buildings, and the provision of drainage infrastructure.

Other works include the construction of a mast and a protective wall and the laying of new pavement.