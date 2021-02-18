2 hours ago

The family of former President Jerry John Rawlings called on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Thursday.

The meeting was to thank the government for the "befitting burial" accorded Mr Rawlings on January 27, 2021, President Akufo-Addo said in a post on Facebook.

The former President died after a short illness on November 12, 2020.

Below are some photos from Thursday meeting at the Jubilee House

