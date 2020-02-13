1 hour ago

Latex Foam, a mattress manufacturing company in Ghana has emerged as an outstanding and prestigious brand on the Ghanaian market to be recognized by the Superbrands Council in Ghana.

Chief Executive Officer of African Brands Warrior, Fatima Alimohammed, presenting the award at Latex Foam headquarters in Accra on Friday June 28, 2019 said the award should spur the company on to do more to maintain the bar or raise it higher. Madam Fatima said, “Whenever you get awarded, it means the bar gets higher for you to do more.”

Superbrands Council situated in 89 countries globally have over the years awarded “Superbrands status” to companies that carve a reputable niche for themselves in the markets they operate.

“The best way of ensuring the authenticity and credibility of any award is to conduct research. We conducted national research which covered the banking sector, presidential projects, beverages, schools; we did a lot of research on them. Before the collapse of the six banks, our research showed consumers were not engaging with those banks in the last six months and this shows there is a disconnect which confirms our research.”

Madam Alimohammed explained that the research covered a number of questioners administered across the country.

“On the mattress sector, we asked very fundamental questions; which brand have you been using always? Which brand have you used in the last few weeks and which brand will you consider a super brand and why? When it came to the mattress sector in the household angle, Latex Foam was at the top,” she added.

Receiving the award for Latex Form, the Public Relations Officer, Gifty Appiah expressed gratitude saying “Superbrands status means validation and this is the second time we are receiving this award. To us, for the fact that the award is research-based means a lot. We are only encouraged to do more in terms of quality and fulfilling the brand promises to our consumers.”

Superbrands membership is by invitation only and members are expected to distinguish themselves to collaborative enterprise, creative marketing and superior products to gain Superbrands status.

In a related development, the Superbrands Council has hinted of a researching into brands that are likely to emerge as Super Brands for 2020. It is therefore appealing to any brands interested to be considered in the research to get in touch with Superbrands Ghana as soon as possible to get registered.