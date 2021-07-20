2 hours ago

Latex Foam has presented a cow and an unspecified amount of money to the office of the National Chief Imam, Sheik Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu in support of the celebration of Eid ul-Adha.

As part of its annual corporate social responsibility, Latex Foam has been supporting the office of the National Chief Imam in the celebration of the Eid ul-Adha and other activities over the years.

Eid-ul-Adha is the Islamic festival celebrated among Muslims in remembrance of the sacrifice Prophet Ibrahim made out of his strong faith in Allah, the Most High.

The celebration which is characterised by the slaughtering of animals to symbolically signify the sacrifice Prophet Ibrahim made is highly revered by all Muslims across the globe.

Rationale

The Export Manager of Latex Foam, Dr Yakubu Diomande who presented the cow and the cash donation on behalf of the company, said Latex Foam considers religious tolerance in the country as a key element for national development.

For him, the gesture would help deepen the relationship between Latex Foam and the Office of the National Chief Imam.

He said Latex Foam would continue to be a key ally in the development of the country, and would continue to play its part in the promotion of peace and harmony in the country.

Dr Diomande stressed that gesture on July 19, 2021, would not be the last time Latex Foam would support the celebration of the Eid ul-Adha or the office of the National Chief Imam, wishing all Muslims a fruitful celebration.

He further encouraged all Muslims to observe all the COVID-19 safety protocols during the celebrations in order to help the country to contain the disease.

Commendation

The Chief Protocol Officer at the Office of the National Chief Imam, Alhaji Latif Abdulsalam, who received the gift on behalf of the National Chief Imam, praised Latex Foam for its consistent support of the office of the National Chief Imam in the celebration of Eid ul-Adha.

He said Sheik Nuhu Sharubutu was very appreciative of the continued support of Latex Foam in the Eid ul-Adha celebration, praying for the success of the company both in Ghana and beyond.

Source: graphic.com.gh