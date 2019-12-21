2 hours ago

Wa based Fifa referee Latif Adaari has was the center referee to officiate the crunch fixture in Kumasi between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in the replay of the President's Cup but he has been replaced by the organizers of the competition Ghalca with Alphonso Atiapah.

No official reasons have been given for the sudden last minute changes to the centre referee but it is believed it may be due to personal reasons on the part of the referee.

His assistants who were to help him on Sunday remains intact namely; Emmanuel Tebson and Augustine Dakurah on the lines with Benjamin Sefah the fourth official.

The precursor to the big kickoff is upon us one more time as Kumasi Asante Kotoko will on Sunday play host to Hearts of Oak in the replay of the 2019 President's Cup game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.