1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Latif Blessing has been chosen as his club's cult hero this season in the Major League Soccer by his own fans.

A cult hero is defined as someone who's beloved by a relatively small group of people. In football, it’s a player who may or may not be good in the traditional sense of scoring goals, recording assists, or defending well, but there’s something about the player that fans nonetheless find endearing.

“He doesn’t register as our top scorer or an absolute assist machine,” 3252 past president Josef Zacher said of LAFC midfielder Latif Blessing. “He’s loved by Angelinos because of his inspiring work rate and willingness to completely sacrifice himself for even the slightest advantage. He also takes the time with fans, especially our youngest fans, after the final whistle. His passion for the game matches our passion in the stands.”

The 23 year old winger has endeared himself to the fans of Los Angeles FC with his performance and hard work on the field of play.