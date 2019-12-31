49 minutes ago

Former Liberty Professionals striker Latif Blessing who currently plies his trade for Los Angeles Football Club in the Major League Soccer (MLS) has done his nuptials with Dorcas Khloe Sakyiamah.

The nuptials was done in private beyond the prying eyes of the public as family and a few friends of the couple were invited to the ceremony which held in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

It was a solemn ceremony which was witnessed by a select few friends and closely related family members as the player caps of a good year amid the controversies with a wife.

The forward penned a recent contract extension that will keep him in Los Angeles till the next three years.