2 hours ago

The founder and chief executive officer of McDan Group of Companies, Mr Daniel McKorley, is a “latter-day saint” of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), whose “mistake” of demolishing a US$10-million printing press belonging to former Enquirer newspaper editor Raymond Archer along with over 20 other companies at the Ghana Trade Fair Company, will “destroy” the party, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong has warned.

The tough-talking lawmaking told Benjamin Akakpo on Class91.3FM’s Executive Breakfast Show at the foyer of Parliament on Thursday, 20 February 2020 ahead of the President’s presentation of his fourth State of the Nation Address, that Mr McKorley’s blunder and the illegal mining (galamsey) controversy surrounding the party’s suspended Vice-Chairman of the Central Region, Ekow Ewusi, would conspire to destroy the NPP.

“McDan, he’s a latter-day saint; he and Ekow Ewusi, they’ll collapse NPP”, Mr Agyapong asserted to Benjamin Akakpo, adding: “I’m not afraid of him [McKorley]”.

In the NPP MP’s view, “If he [McKorley] had suffered the way NPP, we have suffered, he’ll not go there [Trade Fair], and just, without a human face, destroy people’s property”.

When the host asked him to respond to claims that he (Kennedy Agyapong) may be speaking ill of McDan because some government contracts which he has set his eyes on are being given to McDan, the lawmaker said: “I have never clashed with him in anything, never”.

“Let me tell you straight: If you give me a contract, I’ll execute; but going to tell me that half of Parliament House, come and take it and run it, I, Kennedy Agyapong, won’t take it, so, I’m not clashing with him in any way but I’m pissed off that we have good men in NPP that they could have given that opportunity to and, if, indeed, he has struggled like these people, he’ll not be making those mistakes; he and Ekow Ewusi, to destroy all the good things NPP has done”, Mr Agyapong noted.

Source: Classfmonline