1 hour ago

The former president of Ivory Coast, Laurent Gbagbo, has been issued an Ivorian passport, enabling him to return home from exile.

He has been living in Belgium since he was acquitted last year of war crimes charges at the International Criminal Court.

Mr Gbagbo, who was given regular and diplomatic passports, says he will return to Ivory Coast this month.

It is not clear what he will do once he gets home, but he has been a vocal critic of President Alassane Ouattara, who was recently elected for a controversial third term, sparking political violence.