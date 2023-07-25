2 hours ago

A concerned parent of a student attending Adisadel College in Cape Coast has narrated a distressing tale of how law and order seem to have completely broken down within the one-time prestigious educational institution.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday, July 25, the parent recounted a series of troubling incidents that raises serious concerns about the safety and well-being of students.

According to the parent, there have been several instances of bullying and physical violence among students that have gone unchecked by the school authorities. The alleged incidents include brutal assaults and intimidation against younger students by older ones, with no intervention from the school staff.

He added that his child and other students have been living in fear due to the prevailing atmosphere of lawlessness and impunity in the school.

The parent further revealed that attempts to bring the matter to the attention of the school management have been met with indifference and denial. He shockingly revealed that there are reports of some students wielding cutlasses on campus.

Additionally, the parent expressed dismay over the lack of proper disciplinary measures and accountability for the perpetrators of these acts. He added that the absence of decisive action from the school has only exacerbated the issue, leading to an environment where bullying and violence are seemingly tolerated.

His comments come in the wake of a viral video in which a student can be seen locking the arms of the victim and forcefully hitting his face against a metal bed, resulting in profuse bleeding below the victim’s right eye.

The incident, which came to light through the viral video, has sparked outrage and concerns among parents, students, and the general public.

According to a brief statement reportedly coming from the headmaster through the chairman of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) of the school, the incident occurred on June 30, but both the perpetrator and the victim initially kept it hidden from the authorities.

The statement disclosed that both the culprit responsible for the assault and the victim have been sent home, with the victim expected to write his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) from the West African Examinations Council’s (WAEC) center.

In response to these troubling revelations, parents and guardians of Adisadel College students are calling for urgent action from the school management, the Ministry of Education, and relevant authorities to address the deteriorating situation.

They demand a comprehensive review of the school’s policies and procedures to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.

Source: citifmonline