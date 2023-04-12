1 hour ago

Ghanaian youngster Lawrence Agyekum scored his first goal of the season for his lower-tier Austrian side FC Liefering on Sunday afternoon.

The lower-tier side defeated Dornbirn 2-0 away from home in their match-day 22 clash at the Stadion Birkenwiese.

Zeteny Jano grabbed the opening goal for Liefering before the former WAFA midfield gem added the second goal for the traveling team.

The Ghanaian lasted the entire duration of the game alongside Swiss-born Ghanaian defender Samson Baidoo for FC Liefering.

Agyekum has made fifteen (15) appearances for FC Liefering this season so far.

The highly-rated player is yet to be capped by Ghana at any level and has a contract with Red Bull Salzburg until 2026.