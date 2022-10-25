52 minutes ago

Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi was the hero for his Swiss side, FC St. Gallen, in their 1-1 draw against Servette on Sunday.

The Ghana goalkeeper pulled up numerous saves to give his side a share of the spoils in the Swiss League game.

Servette who are the away side started the game on the front foot as they caused all manner of problems for the unsettled home side.

Ati Zigi pulled of several stops but was finally beaten by Dreck Kutesa on the stroke of half time in the 41st minute.

There was 16 shots attempted by the away side with three of them on target with one of them being the goal they conceded.

The highly rated Ghana goalkeeper has played 11 matches this season conceding 17 goals and keeping two clean sheets.

He will be expecting to be a part of the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.