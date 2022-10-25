Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi was the hero for his Swiss side, FC St. Gallen, in their  1-1 draw against Servette on Sunday.

The Ghana goalkeeper pulled up numerous saves to give his side a share of  the  spoils in the  Swiss League game.

Servette who are the away side started the game on the front foot as they caused all manner of problems for the unsettled home side.

Ati Zigi  pulled of several stops but was finally beaten by Dreck Kutesa  on the stroke of half time in the  41st minute.

There was 16  shots  attempted by the  away side  with three of them on target with one of them being  the goal they conceded.

The highly rated Ghana goalkeeper has played 11 matches this season  conceding 17 goals and keeping two clean sheets.

He will be expecting  to be a part of the Black Stars squad for the 2022  FIFA World Cup in Qatar.