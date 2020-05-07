8 minutes ago

Private legal practitioner, lawyer Maurice Ampaw has expressed shock at the decision by former President John Dramani Mahama to report Kwame Baffour also known as ‘Abronye DC’ to the CID over assassination claims.

The lawyer was of the view that the former president had on similar occasions made comments about his political opponents which were not true and yet, these opponents never reported him, hence it makes his action hypocritical.

Former President Mahama has reported Abronye DC to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for alleging that the former president had plans to kill some leading members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Mahama lodged the complaint through his lawyers LithurBrew Company yesterday [Wednesday, May 6, 2020].

In a letter addressed to the Director-General, Mr Mahama observed that Abronye made the purported “false claims” on Net 2 TV which is based in Madina, a suburb of Accra.

“My instructions are that in a recording of a TV programme on Net 2 TV, Madina, Accra, which has been circulating on various social media platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp, Abronye DC made certain false claims, alleging a plot masterminded by the NDC and his Excellency, John Dramani Mahama, to assassinate some NPP personalities including he, Abronye DC, himself,” the letter read

It added that “on the programme, Abronye DC announced to the general public that some NPP personalities would be assassinated by NDC hirelings who would be wearing NPP t-shirts, and that these hirelings would be doing the bidding of former President John Mahama.”

But reacting to the action by Mr.Mahama, lawyer Ampaw said the former president has realised how painful it is for politicians to peddle lies about their opponents.

The lawyer indicated that per what Mahama has done, he should be guided not to engage in any form of dirty politics this election year either through his assigns or political aides and supporters.

Politicians he said are dishonest and have all taken a swipe at each other, adding all our former presidents have had their fair share of the dirty politics we play in Ghana.

He alleged that Mr. Mahama is paying persons such as Kevin Taylor and other journalists to throw shades at his opponents and yet, he has reported someone to the CID.