13 minutes ago

The Lawyers of the TV right owners of the BetPawa Premier League StarTimes has cautioned Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Pepe Suarez and 3 other journalists for the unauthorised live streaming of BetPawa Premier League games.

According to the letter issued by Opoku Agyei & Co Legal practitioners & Consultants, the letter is to inform them that StarTimes reserves and owns all production and broadcast rights for all the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup Matches played under the auspices od the Lincensor (Ghana Football Association) in respect of the 2019/2020 to 2023/2024 seasons.