3 hours ago

The 2021 edition of the Leaders in Health and Tech 2021 Conference and Award, an award ceremony by the MHM Health Consultancy Limited Ghana, has been slated for this Friday, November 19, 2021.

The ceremony which will be held at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra will be held through a virtual platform, with various distinguished health and information technology leaders billed to present on various thematic areas.

The annual event brings together leaders in healthcare and allied professionals, medical and information technology companies, hospital Leaders, and public health officials.

The conference will feature keynote addresses from Global Healthcare Leaders, Patient Safety Experts, and plenary sessions with healthcare luminaries who will share their best practices to improve healthcare delivery across the globe.

The conference will also witness an award ceremony to reward notable personalities who are contributing towards the delivery of quality healthcare.

The Award event which will happen on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Holiday Inn at Airport, Accra, will celebrate African Tech and Healthcare Leaders who are transforming organisational culture and have contributed exceptionally to healthcare quality, innovation, and future development ultimately, leading to better patient outcomes.

