5 hours ago

During a ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign and Regional Integration on December 17, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reflected on his leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He highlighted the challenges he faced, particularly leading the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Akufo-Addo described this period as one of the most difficult in recent history, with simultaneous crises affecting public health, economies, and food security.

He emphasized the resilience of ECOWAS in navigating these unprecedented global challenges.