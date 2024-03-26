48 minutes ago

Faruk Mohammed of Hohoe United has emerged as the leading scorer in the Access Bank Division One League, setting the pace with an impressive tally of 13 goals after 19 rounds of games in the second-tier competition.

In Zone One, Yaro Isaac of Tamale City FC and Yussif Huzaifa of Techiman Liberty Youth share the spotlight as joint top scorers, each netting 7 league goals.

They are closely followed by Abdul Basit Lamale of Tamale City FC with 6 goals, while Emmanuel Amamu of Eleven Wonders and Israel Iddrisu of Maana FC have contributed 5 goals apiece to their respective teams' campaigns.

Zone Two sees Andrews Cobbinah of Skyy FC leading the charge with 9 league goals, followed closely by Kwame Dankwa of PAC Academy and Alhassan Adamu of Elmina Sharks, both with 8 goals each.

In Zone Three, Faruk Mohammed's remarkable form continues as he tops the charts with an impressive 13 goals for Hohoe United.

Faisal Charwetey of Akatsi All Stars follows closely behind with 10 goals, while Stephen Agbekli of Uncle T. United is in third place with 9 goals.

Aryeetey Ayikwei of Okwawu United and Brefo Owusu of Na God FC complete the top five with 8 goals each.

These prolific goal-scorers have been instrumental in their teams' performances, showcasing their talent and contributing significantly to their clubs' aspirations in the Division One League.