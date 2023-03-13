35 minutes ago

League leaders Aduana FC opens a five-point lead at the top of the betPawa Premier League table following a 1-0 win against Medeama SC at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park at Dormaa Sunday. The two-time champions started the second round of the season with an impressive 2-0 win over Accra Hearts of Oak. But a draw with King Faisal and defeat to FC Samartex reduced the point gap at the top to two.

Aduana FC went into the Sunday's game with a mission to restore the five point at the top 24 hours before second placed Accra Lions play Dreams FC in Accra.

After an explosive start to the game at Dormaa, Kelvin Obeng opened the scoring for Aduana FC in the 35th minute after latching on to Elvis Opoku's corner kick.

The visitors committed men forward in search of an equalizer but Aduana FC were resolute at the back as they held o to win 1-0.

Aduana FC now lead the Premier League table with 39 points - 5 points richer than second placed Accra Lions and 6 points ahead of Bechem United.

Collins Kofi Cudjoe and Richard Dzikoe got on target as Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals stormed to a 3-1 win against Bechem United at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu Sunday. The Royals have yet to lose a game since their switch from Cape Coast to Dawu - following three straight wins at their adopted home ground.

Dzikoe opened the scoring in the 17th minute before Collins Cudjoe doubled the advantage in the 23rd minute. Back from recess, captain Kofi Agbesimah converted a penalty kick to reduce the deficit for Bechem United but their comeback was dealt a heavy blow as Richard Dzikoe again found the back of the net to make it 3-1. Bechem United remain in third place despite the loss whiles Kotoku Royals continue to stay at the bottom with 17 points - 3 points behind Tamale City and 6 adrift of 16tgh place Legon Cities.

Karela United managed to beat Nsoatreman FC 1-0 at CAM Park on Sunday. Abdul-Raman Yaya scored the match winner on the 45th minute mark after he slotted home a clever pass from his team mate to take them out of the relegation zone as they moved up to 14th place in the league table.