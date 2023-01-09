12 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League leaders Aduana Stars missed the chance to extend their lead at the summit of the table as they were held to a goalless drawn game against Bibiani Gold Stars at Duns Park on Monday afternoon.

Gold Stars coach Michael Osei made some three changes to the squad that drew against Berekum Chelsea with goalkeeper Joseph Baah coming in for Nii Kalala.

While Bright Adjei made a return to the squad after missing the Kotoko game last week upon his return from Egypt.

While Emmanuel Gyamfi, Justus Torsutey, Adom Frimpong among several others were left out of the Aduana squad.

The home side started the game on the front foot as they did all they can to open the scores with home comfort and support behind them.

Gold Stars had a lot of possession but could not trouble the Aduana rearguard but the Ogya boys settled and took the game to their host but there were no goals as the first half ended 0-0.

After recess, both teams went in search of the elusive goal but it did not happen as the defense triumphed over attack as it ended 0-0.

Aduana Stars will host Kotoku Royals, whereas Goldstars travel to Great Olympics in the next round of games, all on Thursday, January 12, 2022