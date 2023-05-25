1 hour ago

Premier League leaders, Medeama SC will face King Faisal on Friday, May 26, in their Matchday 32 fixture at Akoon Park in Tarkwa.

The mauves and yellows who climbed to the top of the table after a 5-1 win over Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday; will be hoping to maintain their top spot having made steady progress in the course of the campaign.

The Tarkwa lads have been through different spells this season – started with David Duncan, changed to Umar Rabi and now Evans Augustine Adotey following a top-turvy form that left them in 7th place two months ago. Adotey has led the side to an unprecedented run in the League since March 1, 2023 when they drew 1-1 with Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama stadium.

Medeama SC have lost three, drawn one and won eight of their last 12 League matches since the coming of Evans Adotey – a run that has lifted them from 7th to the top spot in the League table.

Vincent Atinga has been one of their high flying performers in the season as the defender has scored 11 times in this campaign with Jonathan Sowah, Captain Kwasi Donsu, Derrick Fordjuor and former Karela United goalkeeper Felix Kyei complimenting him.

King Faisal lost 2-0 to FC Samartex in their week 31 game at Dr. Kwame Kyei sports complex and have dropped to 17th in the table with three matches to end the season. Ignatius Osei-Fosu’s side need at least two wins from the three remaining matches to stand any chance to avoiding the drop as they sit in 17th place with 36 points – three points below the relegation zone.

Medeama SC have won three and lost two of their last five matches and sit at the top of the table with 53 points.

King Faisal are winless in their last five matches – lost 4 and drawn 1. Abdul Latif, Baba Yahaya, Suraj Ibrahim, Joseph Edu Dwomoh and Elia Elia are available for selection for King Faisal while Vincent Atinga Addae, Nurudeen Abdulai, Nana Kofi Babil, Jonathan Sowah, Darlington Gyan Fosu and Kwadwo Amoako aim to start for Medeama SC.

Medeama SC won the first round encounter 3-2 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247 on Friday.