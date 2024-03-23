5 hours ago

In a pivotal clash in the Ghana Premier League, Samartex claimed a crucial 2-1 win over Hearts of Oak, extending their lead to five points at the top of the table.

Evans Osei Wusu's brace proved decisive as Samartex ended Hearts of Oak's eight-game unbeaten streak in a thrilling encounter at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena in Samreboi.

Hearts of Oak, buoyed by recent victories, entered the match with confidence, despite facing a resilient Heart of Lions side in their previous outing.

However, Samartex emerged as formidable opponents, showcasing their determination to secure a memorable season finish.

With only 11 games remaining, Samartex's commanding lead positions them as frontrunners for the league title, signaling their intent to challenge for the championship.

The game kicked off with Samartex seizing an early advantage, as Evans Osei Wusu found the net with a close-range header in the 23rd minute, setting the tone for an intense battle.

Although Hearts of Oak fought back valiantly, displaying resilience throughout the match, they managed to level the score in the 77th minute through Hamza Issah's rebound.

However, as Hearts of Oak pushed forward in search of a winner, they left gaps in defense, allowing Evans Osei Wusu to strike again with a remarkable finish in the 87th minute, securing victory for Samartex.

The defeat marks Hearts of Oak's first under coach Aboubakar Ouattara, highlighting the challenges they face in their pursuit of success.