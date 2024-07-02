5 hours ago

Kofi Bentil, Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, has criticized the Parliamentary Committee led by Samuel Atta Akyea, the Member of Parliament for Akim Abuakwa South, which investigated an alleged plot by certain officers to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare from office.

Bentil argued that the committee exceeded its mandate. He said the Police Service has mechanisms to address misconduct, and the committee's involvement was inappropriate.

He criticized Committee Chair Samuel Atta Akyea, accusing him of deviating from the specific instructions given by the Speaker of Parliament.

"The specific simple matter does not take rocket science to determine, and the Speaker said we should at least do our official job about this because of the important people involved; so do AB and C… Atta Akyea actually just proceeded to hold a court, a full court trial, and then proceed to invite every and all persons to make all manner of allegations.

"There was no fact to be established, which required the invitation of every and all persons to make all manner of spurious founded and unfounded allegations.

"The point I'm making is, when a committee is set up by the Speaker with a clear mandate to make groundnut soup, you cannot expand the remit to include making any other soup," myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that members of the committee are at loggerheads over the final report from their investigations.

A report by Myjoyonline indicates that Samuel Atta Kyea, the chairman of the committee, has disowned the report that has been in wide circulation on various media platforms in the past weeks.

According to the report, Atta Kyea has denied knowledge of the report, indicating that the report submitted to Parliament does not bear his signature.

Source: Ghanaweb