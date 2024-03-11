1 hour ago

President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons has urged young Ghanaian musicians to learn how to write sensible songs that will stand the test of time.

Speaking in an interview with GTV on March 11, 2024, Bessa Simons, when discussing how young artistes can ensure longevity in their careers, advised the young musicians to write at least one sensible song in their lifetime.

This, according to him, would help their careers last and make an impact on society.

He said writing sensible songs was a way of expressing one’s creativity and originality, and it would also earn them respect and recognition.

“In your lifetime, you must try and write one sensible song. I say this to the young ones all the time, and that song might survive you through your music career,” he said.

Bessa Simons added that playing live music was a skill that every musician should have, as it would give them longevity and versatility in their career, citing Gedu-Blay Ambolley as a good example.

“The trick is for every musician to know how to play with a live band because you cannot mime all along. Look at the likes of Gyedu-Blay Ambolley playing live music. There is this longevity in it,” he said.

Bessa Simons, who is himself a veteran Highlife musician and keyboardist, said MUSIGA was committed to promoting and supporting Ghanaian music and musicians, and he was proud of the achievements and talents of the industry.

