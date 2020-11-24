1 hour ago

It is just two match days into the Ghana Premier League season but the usual 'love' affair with referees for being the cause of their woes.

Already, the GFA has referred three referees namely Ernest Thompson of Ebusua Dwarfs, Asante Kotoko's Maxwell Konadu and Inter Allies Erik Lehm to the disciplinary committee for making vile remarks about officiating.

Retired referee G.K Manu has advised coaches to learn the new laws of the game and stop complaining after losing matches.

"Those complaining about officiating should learn the rules of the game. Journalists should put the coaches on their toes to up their game" G.K Manu told OTEC FM

"The referees have performed very well after the two (2) games. We (referees) will accept our mistakes when we are at fault. We will perform better if we are protected like the Europeans" he added.