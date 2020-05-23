10 minutes ago

Award winning Gospel musician Celestine Donkor has advised her colleague singer Patience Nyarko to learn to control her temper as it’s not good for show business.

Speaking on Joy News on Wednesday, May 20, the Okronkron singer said Patience was probably trying to dispel the perception that the Gospel industry could be built around one person.

“She wanted to communicate something important, that an industry cannot be built around one person. However, she could have done that nicely without temper,” she stated.

Celestine also chided the media for asking questions that generate controversies.

“I really want to talk to the media who ask these questions to arouse controversies. They are also not helping matters because for some, their questions raise unnecessary comments and competition,” she said.

In Celestine’s opinion, it was about time Gospel artistes redefined their purpose and stayed focus and not dwell on who is the leader or the best in the fraternity.

“Patience Nyarko is a brilliant singer, she has good messages and Obi Nyanime and W’afom Kwan are great songs and she won a lot of hearts for that. I will tell her to maintain her focus, besides, it is not necessary that as an artiste, you must write your own songs

“Some artistes are not composers, it is okay that you find someone to write for you or do cover versions. At the end of the day if Joe Mettle won like 1,000 souls with Pentecost or Methodist Hymns, that is hurray,” she said.