54 minutes ago

The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has issued several directives aimed at ensuring a peaceful electoral process on Saturday, December 7.

Among them is a directive to voters to leave polling stations after casting their ballot.

As part of the campaigning, some party members were advised to stay at polling stations to ensure vigilance on election day.

But in a statement, the Ashanti Regional Security Council has outlined some security measures in place to ensure a peaceful and incident-free environment before, during and after the general elections.

Also among the directives is a warning to vigilante groups, macho men and private security guards to stay away from the polling centres.

It further warns that persons who flout the directives will be dealt per the laws of the country.

“It is the expectation of the Ashanti Regional Security Council that all stakeholders will cooperate and comply with the directives to ensure a free, fair, transparent and peaceful environment, before, during and after the elections,” the statement noted.

Attached is a copy of the statement: