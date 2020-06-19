3 hours ago

Ghanaian musician, Captain Planet has told dancehall artiste Shatta Wale to give honour to whom honour is due.

Making reference to a comment by Shatta Wale that Reggie Rockstone has never made an impact in the music industry, Captain Planet asked the award-winning dancehall artiste to leave the grandpapa alone.

In an interview on GHOne Tv’s Rythmz Live Show with Regina Van Helvert, he made it clear that Reggie Rockstone is the godfather in the music industry and therefore all musicians in Ghana must respect him especially Shatta Wale.

He continues to say that, there are two types of music industry in Ghana and thus, people who are into music and those who are into music business.

Captain Planet explained that there is a difference between the music and the music business.

He indicated that Shatta Wale is talented when it comes to music but he is also into the music business. He added that the SM Boss understands both the ‘SHOW and the BUSINESS’.

According to the former leader of the 4×4 group, there are some musicians in Ghana who do not even know how to make money out of their music as compared to Shatta Wale who is a whole boss in the music business.

Captain Planet said he respects Shatta a lot but for the fact that he disrespects Reggie Rockstone, he (Captain Planet) does not like it so he is appealing to Shatta Wale to leave Reggie Rockstone alone.

He noted that Reggie Rockstone paved way for them to become musicians so he being disrespected is not good.

