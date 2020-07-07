1 hour ago

Former management member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh has sounded a note of caution to media houses who poke their noses in the affairs of the new Kotoko board to stay off and concentrate on their core mandate.

With barely a few months into the job, media houses scattered all over the country have started drawing their daggers to dissect the work done by the new board.

According to the former Ejisu Juaben MCE, the media should concentrate on fair and credible reportage and lay off the new Kotoko board as the life patron of the club His Royal Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II has not given them any job.

He made this known during an interview with Accra based Happy Fm.

“The media should concentrate on being objective and constructive. Nobody has given the media any job to do, so please they should let this board work,” he warned.

“Otumfour has not given any one of you any job. In their own wisdom and at the appropriate time, they will bring out their policies. Let’s leave the board to work. This new board is charting a new course for our darling club. Sports journalists can’t determine to the board what they can and can’t do. It won’t wash and it won’t work.”

“Why should someone sit and be bothered about the fact that the board hasn’t appointed a management team. Why should anyone be worried about that? Let’s all exercise patience and wait for them.”

“I don’t think this board will succumb to the ways of the media. So if you’re there worried, go on because nobody cares. The club is not for the media. That practice of paying journalists to make noise and praise you for the Kotoko job like in the past, won’t work this time around,” he said.