Ghanaian striker Felix Afena-Gyan departed AS Roma for newly promoted Italian Serie A side Cremonese this summer.

The 19-year-old striker was the periphery of the Roma first team but has decided to swap Rome for the new Serie A side.

According to assistant Black Stars coach, George Boateng, the move will afford the young striker the chance to improve as he plays more minutes.

"The latest transfer that has just happened is Felix [Afena-Gyan] leaving AS Roma and joining Cremonese, which is good,” he told Joy Sports.

“I think for a young player like him, it’s important to keep developing and the only way you can keep developing is to continue playing games. Training won’t give you that.

“So, it’s a very good move for Felix and hopefully, we’ll get to see the best of him before the World Cup," he concluded.

He scored twice for AS Roma in 17 matches in the Serie A last season and only signed a four year contract extension this summer with Jose Mourinho's side.