President of the Institute for Security, Disaster and Emergency Studies, Dr Ishmael Norman has described as senseless the decision by President Akufo-Addo to leave out universities and churches in the lifting of the lockdown.

According to him, tertiary schools and religious organisation could also practice social distancing just as markets and shops which are now allowed to operate.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Monday, Dr Norman who is also a lecturer, said the President may be wishful thinking in his latest approach in the COVID-19 fight.

“Why do you leave the universities and other institutions out and say the others can go to work? Hotels and universities can also observe social distancing. My worry is that if the virus is evolving then at some point we may get to a situation where we cannot manage it. For now, let’s see what happens next,” he said.

He stressed: “It doesn’t make sense, with all due respect to the president, that you have released major parts of this country and you’re discriminating in the easing of universities, churches and schools...I think the president is in wishful thinking in the ability of Ghanaians to comply with the protocols. We are in a slippy slope on the dangers that we are likely exposed to”.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday announced the lifting the 3-week lockdown on Greater Accra and Kumasi, with effect from Monday, April 20.

Addressing the Nation on Sunday, April 19, 2020, the President, however, stated all other social distancing measures are still in place. Churches, Schools both Public and Private, will still remain shut.

According to President, the decision to enforce the 3-week lockdown was taken to give Government the opportunity to try to contain the spread of the virus, scale-up effectively the tracing of persons who had come into contact with infected persons, test them for the virus, and quarantine those who tested positive and isolate them for treatment.

Source: starrfm.com.gh