1 hour ago

The Lebanese community in Ghana had earlier presented a cheque of two million, one hundred and fifty thousand Ghana Cedis (2,150,000.00) to the Covid-19 National Trust Fund

The Lebanese community in Ghana on Monday made a donation to the Ghana Police service amid the Coronavirus fight.

It has earlier presented a cheque of two million, one hundred and fifty thousand Ghana Cedis (2,150,000.00) to the Covid-19 National Trust Fund set up by government to support the needy and vulnerable in Ghana during the period of lockdown.

Donations comes at a time the security agencies are involved in security operations during a two weeks lockdown.

There has been calls for support from the public to ensure effective surveillance works by the security as Ghana continues with measures to control the spread of the pandemic.

A five-member delegation led by the Ambassador of Lebanon to Ghana, Ambassador Maher El Heir, presented the cheque to the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare, at a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House.

Ambassador Maher El Heir, in a brief statement, said their community has been extremely impressed by the level of commitment government has demonstrated in its quest to fight the novel Coronavirus, Covid-19 pandemic. He added that they are ready to assist the administration of President Akufo-Addo to fight and win the war against Covid-19.

Chief of Staff Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare, on her part observed that the relationship that exist between Ghanaians and the Lebanese community in Ghana has been reaffirmed by their donation. She added that the administration through the Covid-19 National Trust Fund will ensure the judicious use of the funds to support the needy and vulnerable.