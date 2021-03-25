3 hours ago

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ledzokuku, Mrs Evelyn Twum-Gyamrah, has encouraged the people of Teshie to participate in the ongoing coronavirus vaccination exercise in order to protect themselves from the devastating effects of the disease.

She said even though getting vaccinated did not necessarily prevent one from getting infected, it nonetheless helped in boosting one's immune system to fight the disease.

Presentation

Mrs Twum-Gyamrah was speaking at a ceremony at Salem Square at Teshie, where she presented boxes of face masks and hand sanitiser to the chiefs and people of Teshie,

The items which comprised 3,150 pieces each of face masks and hand sanitiser were handed over to the Teshie Mantse, Gbɛtsɔɔlɔɔɔɔ Nii Ashietey Akomfrah and the Unit Committee members of the Teshie Municipal Assembly for onward distribution to the people.

Mrs Twum-Gyamrah observed that the people of Teshie had not been spared the onslaught of the COVID-19, adding that it behoved everyone to always put on a face mask and also adhere to the preventive measures of the disease .

Boosting immune system

Gbɛtsɔɔlɔɔ Akomfrah received the items on behalf of the people of Teshie and commended the municipal assembly for the gesture. He urged the people to discard all misconceptions surrounding the vaccine and explained that the virus was real.

He further encouraged the people to endeavour to get themselves vaccinated as a way of safeguarding themselves from the disease.

Gbɛtsɔɔlɔɔ Akomfrah also urged the people to continue to abide by the safety protocols established as a defence against the COVID-19.

Distribution

Gbɛtsɔɔlɔɔ Nii Ashietey Akomfrah, together with the MCE, Mrs Twum-Gyamrah, distributed some of the items to the people while stressing the need to continue to protect themselves against the disease

Source: graphic.com.gh