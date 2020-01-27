1 hour ago

1 Samuel 16:6-13 in the Bible tells the story of David.

It says: "When they arrived, Samuel saw Eliab and thought, “Surely the Lord’s anointed stands here before the Lord.”

But the Lord said to Samuel, “Do not consider his appearance or his height, for I have rejected him. The Lord does not look at the things people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.”

So David was brought in and in verse 13 it said "So Samuel took the horn of oil and anointed him in the presence of his brothers, and from that day on the Spirit of the Lord came powerfully upon David".

Well For those who are wondering what this Bible quotation is about, the Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku constituency believes the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) must pick lessons from it and stop attacking the Electoral Commission.

Speaking on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', he said the NDC must know that power is from God and not the voters' register.

"I have a bit of spiritual advice for them (NDC) from 1Samuel 6:6...the point is that power is from God and not the register...that was what we thought in 2015 but we have learnt that power is from God..."

