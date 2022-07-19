1 hour ago

Former Black Stars defender Lee Addy has joined Ghana Premier League side, Berekum Chelsea, ahead of the start of the 2022/2023 season.

The versatile defender can play at center back and also at full-back but has been inactive since last playing for South African side Free State Stars.

Addy will be making a return to the Ghana Premier League after departing over a decade ago in 2010.

It will be his second spell with Berekum Chelsea after playing for them between 2008-2010 before leaving for greener pastures to join Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.

The 32-year-old center-back has signed a three-year deal with his former side with an option to extend for another season.

He was part of the Black Stars squad at the 2010 World Cup which was held in South Africa after exclling in the Ghana Premier League.

Addy has in the past played for the likes of DL Aerbin, Dinamo Zagreb, NK Lokomotiva, Cukaricki, Lusaka Dynamos FC among others.