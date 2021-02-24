2 hours ago

Leeds United will be playing without their record acquisition player Rodrigo for over a month, according to Athletic’s Worville Tom, who posted a graph with all the PL players’ time on the sideline out of injuries and other reasons. Along with Rodrigo, Foreshaw, Bernardi, Ocampo, and Koch share the bench for more than a month.

The Bielsa’s speculation that Rodrigo will be taking a spell for weeks more likely than days has been prolonged due to Rodrigo’s muscle injuries while playing with Leicester City back on Jan 31st. The team feels devastated for missing an important asset in their play that has more than once proven his place.

Even though the whites haven’t seen at times the newcomers, all except Raphinha for various reasons, the team’s efforts to consolidate their place in the Premier League has been going rather well, especially after the win against Crystal Palace on which Klinch and Raphinha’s performances excelled, and with the surprising rise of Harrison as he stepped in. The next step is to prioritise a left back and midfield in the summer, and Leeds could challenge for the top 6!

Management Worries For Injured Player

The team’s management is worried about Rodrigo’s recovery and hoping to see him on the field soon, but they are optimistic about the club’s future in the PL, especially after the official acknowledgement of the team setting a 10-year record in successful transfer profits, being followed by none the other but Sheffield United. The scores are still rather off each other, so there doesn’t seem to be any reason to worry in the coming months.

Seeing their time in the Premier League possibly coming to a halt with the scores threatening the club with relegation, the fans of LUFC have criticized and negatively commented on Billy Sharp’s positive and–in the spirit of sports—comments on the following success of LUFC, reflecting on his time with the team back in 2014 and 2015. Sharp has stepped onto Elland Road around the time the current team’s captain Liam Cooper.

Leed Fan Base Full of Praise

The Leeds fanbase didn’t take the praises and good wishes well, finding them incongruent with SUFC being caught chanting the offensive ‘Leeds falls apart again’ at their 2019 parade . The grudges can last long, and now that the tables have turned for both teams, Leeds looks far from falling apart, but rising above.

The management has claimed that with the transfer success and the promotion to the top half of the board, they will continue with their efforts on eventually being up the par with the very top of the board. The team’s management has received the praise for good handling, and they know it, promising to keep with the current pace of making excellent decisions.

With the former rumors that some of the newcomers won’t be seeing much of the games in LU uniforms, the management denies these rumors showing no intention to let go of the talents recently acquired (except if they themselves so desire), but that might change in the future, seeing that financially they wouldn’t get the value they’ve allocated at the current moment.