51 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Leeroy Owusu was the star of the show during Odense BK's intense battle against Vejle Boldklub, contributing with an assist despite their narrow 3-2 defeat on Monday evening.

Heading into the match, both teams boasted a balanced head-to-head record, with Vejle Boldklub and Odense each having secured 8 wins and 3 draws in their previous encounters, setting the stage for a competitive showdown.

Odense BK asserted their dominance on the field, commanding possession and unleashing numerous shots throughout the game.

Owusu played a pivotal role as a key member of the starting lineup at the Vejle Stadion, featuring for the entire duration of the match.

In the 11th minute, Odense Boldklub's Max Fenger broke the deadlock with a remarkable right-footed goal from a challenging angle on the right flank, courtesy of an assist from Owusu.

However, Vejle Boldklub swiftly responded, as Musa Juwara found the net just a minute later with a left-footed strike from the left side of the box, leveling the score.

The 70th minute saw Vejle Boldklub seize the lead with a goal from German Onugkha, assisted by Juwara, further solidifying their position in the match.

Dimitrios Emmanouilidis extended Vejle's advantage in the 82nd minute with a clinical right-footed finish, putting Odense BK under pressure.

Despite the mounting challenge, Odense Boldklub displayed resilience and determination, fighting until the final whistle.

Their efforts paid off in stoppage time, with Luca Kjerrumgaard netting a consolation goal in the 95th minute, offering a glimmer of hope in the closing stages of the game.

Owusu's contributions throughout the season have been noteworthy, with 24 appearances and two assists in the league, underscoring his importance to the team's performance and success.