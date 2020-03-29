53 minutes ago

The death is reported of former Asante Kotoko legend and Black Stars striker Opoku Afriyie in Kumasi at the age of 75.

There is very little information as to the cause of his death but the 1978 African Champion but his death has been confirmed by his former club.

Opoku Afriyie joins the list of players to have represented both Hearts and Asante Kotoko but he is fondly remebered for his exploits with Asante Kotoko.

He was the star of the famous 1978 Afcon which Ghana won by scoring twice to help the Black Stars beat Uganda in the Afcon final. He also featured at the 1980 tournament.

He was the joint top scorer of the competition with three goals along with Nigeria's Segun Odegbami and Philip Omondi of Uganda.

He was the top scorer in the Ghana domestic football league in 1979 and 1981.

After his retirement from the beautiful game, he became the team manager and welfare officer for the Black Stars at the country's first ever world cup appearance in 2006 in Germany.

Opoku Afriyie was appointed team manager of Asante Kotoko in 2003.

Tributes has since his demise been pouring in from the footballing world with the deputy Caf General Secretary Tony Baffoe joining.

